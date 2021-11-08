Report: Jaguars to sign former Colts RB Jordan Wilkins to practice squad

Former Indianapolis Colts running back Jordan Wilkins had a work out with the Jacksonville Jaguars and is expected to sign to their practice squad, per Brad Spielberger of Pro Football Focus.

It’s probably more coincidence than anything that the Jaguars are signing Wilkins during the week that the two teams are set to play in Week 10. Regardless, Wilkins seems to have a new home after being waived by the Colts two weeks ago.

Per source, former Colts RB Jordan Wilkins had a strong workout in Jacksonville this morning and is set to join the Jaguars practice squad. A solid opportunity for touches awaits with James Robinson still on the mend and Carlos Hyde perhaps not in the long term plans. — Brad Spielberger, Esq. (@PFF_Brad) November 8, 2021

A fifth-round pick in 2018, Wilkins was a solid depth player for the Colts during his time in Indy. In 49 career games (four starts), Wilkins took 195 carries for 951 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns while adding 35 receptions for 233 receiving yards.

The Colts have moved forward with Jonathan Taylor turning into arguably the best running back in the league and being complemented with the versatile Nyheim Hines.

Wilkins will be joining a backfield that consists of James Robinson and Carlos Hyde in Jacksonville.

