Report: Jaguars request to interview Colts DC Matt Eberflus

The Jacksonville Jaguars have reportedly requested to interview Indianapolis Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus for their vacant head coach role, per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

As new NFL rules state that teams who have fired their head coaches (or those that plan to) can begin the interview process during the final two weeks of the regular season, the Jaguars are one of the first teams to get the ball rolling.

The #Jaguars put in an interview slip for #Colts DC Matt Eberflus, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 28, 2021

Eberflus is surely to be a popular name in the carousel as his disciplined defense is near the top of the league in takeaways.

The Jaguars parted ways with Urban Meyer after the experiment simply got too out of hand with the way he was treating players and coaches.

Eberflus’ defense is currently ranked ninth in total DVOA, sixth in weighted DVOA, 12th in passing DVOA and third in rushing DVOA.

