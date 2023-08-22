Report: Jaguars release DL Henry Mondeaux with injury settlement

Henry Mondeaux’s time with the Jacksonville Jaguars is over five months after he joined the team as a free agent. On Tuesday, the team released Mondeaux from its injured reserve with a settlement, according to Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 in Houston.

Mondeaux, 27, landed on the IR last week with an undisclosed injury that he presumably suffered during the team’s first preseason game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Prior to his injury and eventual release, Mondeaux was listed as the second-team nose tackle behind DaVon Hamilton and ahead of rookie Raymond Vohasek.

Hamilton is currently dealing with a back problem that the Jaguars are calling a “non-football related medical issue” and is away from the team while he recovers. Jaguars coach Doug Pederson said the team will rely mostly on the contributions of Adam Gotsis and Jeremiah Ledbetter in Hamilton’s absence.

Prior to joining the Jaguars earlier this year, Mondeaux spent time with the New Orleans Saints, Kansas City Chiefs, Pittsburgh Steelers, and New York Giants. He has appeared in 37 regular season games and has 37 career tackles with two sacks and four tackles for loss.

