Report: Jaguars pursuing Seahawks assistant Nick Sorensen for special teams coordinator

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Curtis Crabtree
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Jacksonville Jaguars are pursuing Seattle Seahawks secondary coach Nick Sorensen as an option to fill their special teams coordinator position, according to NFL reporter Aaron Wilson.

Sorensen has spent the last eight seasons as an assistant coach on the Seahawks staff. He started with the team as an assistant special teams coach under Brian Schneider, whose leave of absence from the Jaguars is what has created the vacancy in Jacksonville. He was named a secondary coach in 2017 and has spent the last four seasons in his current role.

Schneider also took a leave of absence last year during his final year on Seattle’s staff before joining the Jaguars.

Sorensen spent 10 seasons in the NFL as a safety with the St. Louis Rams, Jaguars and Cleveland Browns from 2001-2010.

Report: Jaguars pursuing Seahawks assistant Nick Sorensen for special teams coordinator originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

Recommended Stories

  • Former Lions special teams coordinator Brayden Coombs interviewing with the Jaguars

    The man who fired Coombs in Detroit, Darrell Bevell, is the Jaguars offensive coordinator

  • Check it out: Jaylon Smith unveils new, old number

    Jaylon Smith of the Dallas Cowboys shows off his new jersey number after changing it earlier this week.

  • Are the Steelers WR making a mistake by skipping OTAs?

    The Steelers have had great attendance so far at OTAs but not their top pass catchers.

  • Tyler Boyd: Joe Burrow will take Bengals to ‘Promised Land’

    In just one season, Burrow managed to gain the trust, respect, and belief from both the fans and his fellow teammates.

  • Report: Karim Kassam out as Jaguars’ vice president of football ops and strategy

    Chris Doyle lasted one day in his role as the Jaguars’ director of sports performance, resigning after his hiring created a firestorm. Special teams coach Brian Schneider took a leave of absence last week, four months after the Jaguars hired him. Now, Seth Walder of ESPN reports Karim Kassam is out as the Jaguars’ senior [more]

  • Fred Warner confident contract will work itself out in due time

    49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said this week that he wants linebacker Fred Warner to be a member of the team “forever” and that he expects talks on a contract to make that happen will pick up sooner rather than later. Warner didn’t delve into the timeline for contract conversations when he spoke to reporters, [more]

  • Tim Tebow gets into the end zone at Jacksonville Jaguars OTAs as he tries to show he belongs

    Urban Meyer said the Jacksonville Jaguars will have to see what happens regarding Tim Tebow's push to make the roster.

  • Todd Gurley reportedly visiting Detroit Lions: Twitter reacts

    Here are the Twitter reactions to the news that former UGA football RB Todd Gurley will be making a visit to the Detroit Lions.

  • Ohtani scratched from start after arrival delayed by traffic

    A traffic jam kept Shohei Ohtani from making it to the ballpark in time for his regular pregame pitching routine, and he was scratched from his scheduled start Thursday night against the Oakland Athletics and shifted to designated hitter. Because of an accident on the Bay Bridge that snarled traffic for one of the Angels' several buses and what had been a 45-minute trip became increasingly longer than planned, Ohtani returned to the hotel and wound up on Bay Area Rapid Transit — BART— and he then fell further behind schedule. “That kept pushing him back,” manager Joe Maddon said.

  • Texas Democrats kill transphobic bill aimed at student athletes by stalling

    Bill would have forced all student athletes in the state to compete according to their sex assigned at birth Demonstrators gather on the steps to the state capitol to speak against transgender related legislation bills being considered in the Texas senate and Texas house, on 20 May 2021, in Austin, Texas. Photograph: Eric Gay/AP On Tuesday, Democratic lawmakers in the Texas house of representatives successfully stalled a transphobic bill from going to a vote until it hit its “pass-or-die” deadline and expired. Senate Bill 29, which had already passed the Texas senate, would have forced all student athletes in the state to compete according to their sex assigned at birth. The failed legislation was one of at least 35 such bills aimed at restricting trans students’ participation in school athletics mounted by Republican lawmakers in 2021. In 2019, there were only two. SB 29 is also part of a broader legislative assault on queer and trans people nationwide by Republicans and conservatives. The Human Rights Campaign has already declared 2021 to be “the worst year for anti-LGBTQ legislation in recent history”, with 17 bills targeting trans people’s access to gender-affirming medical care, trans students’ ability to participate in school athletics, and other aspects of public life enacted thus far. More than 250 anti-LGBTQ bills have been introduced in state legislatures since January – an effort that the HRC notes has been spearheaded by the Heritage Foundation and other well-funded national anti-LGBTQ groups. But Texas house Democrats successfully ran out the clock on SB 29 with delaying tactics such as questions and amendments, making it the third such anti-trans bill to die in the state legislature this session. SB 1646 aimed to codify the provision of gender-affirming medical care to youth as a form of child abuse. It never made it past a house committee. SB 1311 also targeted trans people’s medical access, threatening to strip the licenses of any provider who administered gender-affirming care. It also died in the house following an “unexpected” delay of a couple days, according to the Austin American-Statesman. “At midnight, the final anti-trans bill at [the Texas state legislature] died,” the American Civil Liberties Union of Texas tweeted on Wednesday morning. “Thank you to the countless trans student athletes, parents, and advocates for your work to [stop SB 29] and [protect trans kids]. As a community, we must continue to fight for the rights of all Texans to exist without fear of discrimination and exclusion. Although SB 29 will not become law, the mere debate around the humanity of trans children has caused irreparable harm.”

  • Boorish fans: 76ers, Knicks, Jazz issue bans after incidents

    The New York Knicks, Philadelphia 76ers and Utah Jazz banned a total of five fans from their respective arenas and issued apologies Thursday for incidents during playoff games, and the NBA said that rules surrounding fan behavior will be “vigorously enforced" going forward. The Knicks said they banned a fan from Madison Square Garden for spitting on Atlanta guard Trae Young, the 76ers banned a fan who threw popcorn on Washington guard Russell Westbrook, and the Jazz said three of their fans were banned indefinitely following a verbal altercation.

  • The Brooklyn Nets have no excuse not to win the 2021 NBA championship

    Anything short of the 2021 NBA championship should be an embarrassment for the Brooklyn Nets.

  • NBA explains why LeBron James wasn't suspended for breaking league's COVID-19 protocol

    The NBA issued a statement amid cries that James was receiving preferential treatment.

  • Joe Ingles, TNT crew surprise Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson with Sixth Man of the Year award

    Jordan Clarkson is now the first Jazz player to ever win the Sixth Man of the Year award.

  • Ben Rothwell: Health issues, looming roster cuts have put UFC career on the line

    Ben Rothwell explains why he feels his career is on the line every time he sets foot in the octagon.

  • Tiger Woods hails old rival Phil Mickelson after 'inspirational' USPGA performance

    Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson have, to put it mildly, experienced a difficult relationship in the past so perhaps it says everything about the magnitude of the left-hander’s historic win here on Sunday night that Woods was one of the first to send out public congratulations. With his two-shot victory in the US PGA Championship, Mickelson, 50, became the oldest ever winner of the major, smashing Julius Boros’s long-held record by more than two years. Woods, at home in Florida recuperating from traumatic leg injuries sustained in the February car crash, clearly watched the action and was overwhelmed by what he saw. Indeed, he suggested that Mickelson’s first major win in eight years - that finally erased Boro’s 53-year-old record mark - can provide motivation in his own latest comeback. The pair have grown closer over the years, with the duo appearing in two charity matches before and during the pandemic. Woods tweeted:

  • Report: Deshaun Watson still wants out of Houston, won't attend Texans' OTAs

    According to Tom Pelissero, Watson hasn't changed his mind about wanting to play for a team that's not the Texans.

  • Chris Paul dismisses Frank Vogel calling his play dirty: 'We're just playing basketball'

    “I don’t know anything about that. I have absolutely nothing to say about that. We’re just playing basketball and competing,” Paul told Yahoo Sports.

  • Suns-Lakers: Chris Paul briefly exits with right shoulder contusion, returns to MVP chants

    Chris Paul grabbed at his shoulder after a collision under the basket.

  • 'Always sleeping' Shaq roasts Charles Barkley for napping during 76ers-Wizards

    Shaq, caught quite a few times sleeping backstage this season, decided to pass along the call-outs.