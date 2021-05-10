Report: Jaguars planning to sign former Patriots QB Tim Tebow as a tight end

Tim Tebow is likely to make an NFL comeback, even after 3,053 days out of the NFL. The former New England Patriots, Denver Broncos, New York Jets and Philadelphia Eagles quarterback is expected to sign with the Jacksonville Jaguars. But he’s going to change his position to tight end.

At 33 years old, he will face long odds to actually make Jacksonville’s roster, but Tebow has a strong and longstanding relationship with Jaguars coach Urban Meyer. That appears to be what helped Tebow return to the NFL after the league flushed him out as a quarterback in 2015. Since then, he has worked as a media analyst and minor league baseball player.

The #Jaguars are planning to sign QB-turned-TE Tim Tebow to a 1-year deal, per me and @TomPelissero, a deal that could be official in the next week or so. Nothing done yet. But he’ll have a chance to make the team to reunite with his mentor and college head coach Urban Meyer. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 10, 2021

The Broncos, then led by current Patriots offensive coordinator Tim Tebow, drafted the quarterback in the first round in 2010. He finished his career with a 47.9 completion percentage, 2,422 passing yards, 17 touchdowns and nine interceptions with 989 rushing yards and 12 rushing touchdowns.

