Jaguars right guard A.J. Cann missed last Friday’s practice after receiving a COVID-19 test the team believed was a false positive. It was, and he played 34 offensive snaps in Monday night’s preseason game.

But today the Jaguars are placing Cann on the COVID-19 reserve list, Mark Long of The Associated Press reports.

It is unknown whether Cann tested positive or was a high-risk close contact of someone who did. Vaccinated players do not have to quarantine after close contact, but unvaccinated players must isolate for five days.

A vaccinated player who tests positive can return after generating consecutive negative tests 24 hours apart, while an unvaccinated player who tests positive must remain out 10 days.

Cann, 29, started 15 games for the Jaguars last season.

He joined the team as a third-round choice in 2015, and Cann has started 90 games in six seasons.

Cann is entering the final year of his contract.

Report: Jaguars place A.J. Cann on COVID-19 list originally appeared on Pro Football Talk