Report: Jaguars OLB K’Lavon Chaisson headed to injured reserve

Jacksonville Jaguars outside linebacker K’Lavon Chaisson is headed to the injured reserve due to a meniscus injury, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Chaisson, 23, was one of the Jaguars’ first-round picks in the 2020 NFL Draft, but has only two sacks in 35 career games. He has seen limited time since the arrival of 2022 No. 1 overall pick Travon Walker and has been on the field for just 31 defensive snaps in four games played this year.

The NFL’s injured reserve rules state that Chaisson must miss a minimum of four games before he is eligible to return. That means the Jaguars could get the outside linebacker back as soon as Week 10 road game against the Kansas City Chiefs, although it’s unclear for now how long his recovery is expected to be.

It’d also be unsurprising if the Jaguars looked to find a market for Chaisson ahead of the Nov. 1 trade deadline. Fellow 2020 first-round pick C.J. Henderson was traded by the Jaguars during the 2021 season. There likely won’t be much demand for Chaisson considering his production, though.

Chaisson joins 2021 fourth-round pick Jordan Smith, who landed on the injured reserve in June, as the only two Jaguars players on the list.

Story originally appeared on Jaguars Wire