Report: Jaguars OL Cam Robinson facing suspension for violating NFL's drug policy

Jacksonville Jaguars offensive tackle Cam Robinson is facing a multigame suspension after testing positive for a banned performance-enhancing drug, ESPN is reporting.

According to the report, the NFL is awaiting the results of a second sample before determining how long Robinson will be suspended. As a first-time offender, he could be out two, six or eight games, depending on the substance that was found, a league source told ESPN.

Robinson signed a three-year, $52.75 million contract extension with the Jaguars in May. He played in 14 regular-season games last year before suffering a knee injury that kept him out of the team's final five games, two of them in the playoffs.

Robinson was a second-round pick by the Jaguars in 2017. He has started 75 games for the team over his six NFL seasons.

