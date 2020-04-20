Once upon a time, the Jaguars took Leonard Fournette ahead of Christian McCaffrey. And Patrick Mahomes. And Deshaun Watson.

Now, it appears they’re having a hard time giving him away.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Jaguars have found “no takers yet” for the on-the-block running back.

It’s not that Fournette’s untalented, as he ran for 1,152 yards (4.3 per attempt) last year, and he’s not that expensive this year, at $4.1 million for 2020.

But the Jaguars appear to be in another cycle of their perpetual rebuild, and continuing to shop the former No. 4 overall pick suggests that they’re having a hard time drumming up sufficient interest.

Whether they’re driven more by the specter of paying him in the future, or the fact he’s stirring things up by lobbying for them to sign Cam Newton, it’s another sign of dysfunction from a team that was recently in the AFC Championship Game with a load of young talent, only to squander most of it.

Report: Jaguars not finding much interest in Leonard Fournette originally appeared on Pro Football Talk