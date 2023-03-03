Report: Jaguars moving on from Shaquill Griffin

The Jaguars will attempt to trade cornerback Shaquill Griffin, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports. Given Griffin has an $11.5 million salary, a $17.1 million cap hit and is coming off a back injury that limited him to five games in 2022, chances are slim to none Jacksonville can find a trade partner.

The Jaguars are expected to release Griffin if they can’t trade him, per Fowler.

It does not come as a surprise since Griffin’s release will save the team $13.1 million in cap space.

Griffin, 27, spent two seasons in Jacksonville.

He made 78 tackles and 11 pass breakups in 19 games, spending most of last season on injured reserve.

