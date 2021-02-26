Report: Jaguars meet virtually with CB Greg Newsome II

Jacksonville has met with one of the 2021 draft classes best cornerback prospects. According to Justin Melo of The Draft Network, the Jaguars are one of several teams to meet virtually with former Northwestern cornerback Greg Newsome II.

Lots of buzz on #Northwestern CB Greg Newsome II lately and it's well deserved. One of the best CB's in this draft. A first round talent. Newsome has met virtually with the following: #Titans, #Packers, #Chiefs, #Jaguars, #Buccaneers, #Saints & #49ers just to name a few. — Justin M (@JustinM_NFL) February 26, 2021

At 6-foot-1, Newsome has the ideal size to play the position in the NFL. He’s extremely talented in coverage as well, showing comfort in both zone and man schemes. Based purely on his talent and tape, he could be a first-round talent and Day 1 selection in this class.

But there are some concerns, as well, namely injuries. He had to miss time in all three of his collegiate season, which limited him to just 21 appearances in college. In 2020, he had 12 tackles, an interception and 10 passes defended in the six games he played.

Given his injury history and the fact that Jacksonville used the ninth overall pick last year on C.J. Henderson, it’s unlikely the Jags would take him at 25th. But the position is still a weakness, and though Henderson showed promising signs before he was shut down on Nov. 19, he still has some things to learn with just eight starts to his name.

If Newsome goes unselected on Day 1 and fell to Jacksonville at either of its second-round picks (33rd and 46th overall), he could be an option that would give the team an immediate upgrade opposite Henderson, assuming he’s able to stay healthy.

