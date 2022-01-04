Report: Jaguars interviewing Jim Caldwell on Tuesday

The Jaguars are continuing to get a head start on their head coaching search in Week 18.

According to Eugene Frenette of the Florida Times-Union, the Jaguars are interviewing former Colts and Lions head coach Jim Caldwell on Tuesday.

Frenette reports the interview is taking place in person at an undisclosed location outside Jacksonville. The Jaguars interviewed former Eagles coach Doug Pederson in the same manner last week.

Caldwell, 66, compiled a 26-22 record in three seasons as the Colts head coach from 2009-2011 and a 36-38 record as the Lions’ head coach from 2014-2017. Detroit went 9-7 in each of Caldwell’s last two seasons with the team.

The Jaguars are also slated to speak with Buccaneers defensive coordinator Todd Bowles this week, though that interview will be conducted remotely.

Green Bay offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett will likely be interviewed by the team next week. The Packers have a bye for the first round of the postseason.

