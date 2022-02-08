Report: Jaguars hiring Mike McCoy as a QB coach

One of the biggest questions that have been asked about Doug Pederson’s staff is who will be the coach directly working with Trevor Lawrence as his positional coach. Now, thanks to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, we know who it will be.

The coach tasked with that job will be former San Diego Chargers head coach Mike McCoy, who is making a return to the NFL after last coaching in 2018.

The #Jaguars are hiring former #Chargers coach Mike McCoy as their QB coach, sources tell @RapSheet and me. Another layer of support for Trevor Lawrence. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) February 8, 2022

McCoy, 49, will bring 19 years of NFL coaching experience with him, including four as a head coach. The highlight of his career included coaching Peyton Manning and Philip Rivers, both of whom were among the top quarterbacks of the decade that just passed (2010-20).

A majority of McCoy’s career was as an assistant with the Carolina Panthers (2000-08), holding roles as an offensive assistant, quarterbacks, and receivers coach to name a few.

After his time with Carolina, McCoy had stints with the Denver Broncos, where he coached Manning and other notables like Brandon Marshall and Eric Decker. Then came his stint as a head coach with San Diego where he garnered a record of 27-37.

Afterward, his next two stops came with Denver (2017) for a second stint, then he also had a run with the Arizona Cardinals (2018). During both of those runs he was fired, but it’s worth noting that those runs were as an offensive coordinator.

Brian Schottenheimer previously held the role of being the Jags’ quarterbacks coach under Urban Meyer. However, many expected Pederson to replace many of the Jags’ former assistants, especially on offense when considering his connections as an offensive coach.