Report: Jaguars hire former assistant coach under Urban Meyer as scout

The Jaguars have added Chris Ash, the team’s safeties coach under former head coach Urban Meyer in 2021, to their scouting department, according to John Shipley of Jaguar Report.

Ash spent one season with Jacksonville during his previous stint with the team. He was hired by Meyer in Feb. 2021, marking his first coaching role in the NFL, and not retained the following offseason, after Meyer was fired 13 games into his inaugural campaign as the Jaguars’ head coach.

The Jaguars drafted current starting safety Andre Cisco that year, making Ash his first NFL positional coach. Ash also coached current Jacksonville safeties, Andrew Wingard and Daniel Thomas, at that time.

Ash spent the past two seasons as defensive backs coach for Las Vegas. He was not retained this offseason, following the Raiders’ firing of former head coach Josh McDaniels and hiring of Antonio Pierce to succeed McDaniels.

Before his jump to the pros, Ash served as a defensive analyst for Texas in 2019 before his promotion to defensive coordinator and safeties coach for the 2020 campaign. It followed his three-plus-season tenure as Rutgers’ head coach, where he compiled an 8-32 record between 2016-19.

Ash previously occupied the title of defensive coordinator for Ohio State (under Meyer), Arkansas, Wisconsin and Drake.

