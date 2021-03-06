Report: Jaguars have fourth-highest carry-over figure for 2021

It seems the rich are getting richer. Jacksonville already had the most cap space available in the NFL at nearly $82 million, and according to a report from ESPN NFL insider Field Yates, it will add even more to that.

The league has finalized its salary cap “carry-over” figures for 2021, which refers to salary cap the team didn’t use during the previous year which can now carry over. According to this report, the Jaguars have the fourth-highest cap adjustment in the league, carrying over more than $26.7 million.

The NFL has finalized its club adjustments/carryover for the 2021 league year. The amount for each team is added to league wide salary cap and serves as each team's adjusted cap #. E.g.: if the cap is set at $180M, the Browns will have a league-high adjusted cap of $209,409,691. pic.twitter.com/m7Shr9eX01 — Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 4, 2021

Only three teams had a larger cap adjustment (The Cowboys, Browns and Jets). Assuming the NFL sets the salary cap at $180 million per team, which has not been finalized, this adjustment would bring Jacksonville’s total salary cap to over $206.7 million. In terms of their figure for available space, Over the Cap has them leading the league with $85,243,714 for new contracts.

For a team that went 1-15 last season, this is good news. There’s a number of high-profile players the Jaguars could target in free agency, including players at receiver and on the offensive and defensive lines. And especially after this adjustment, it seems they will have the capital to be aggressive on the market.