Report: Jaguars fear torn ACL for Dede Westbrook

Wide receiver Dede Westbrook didn’t have too many opportunities with the Jaguars during the first seven weeks of the season and it looks like he won’t have any more over the rest of the year.

Westbrook left Sunday’s 39-29 loss to the Chargers with a knee injury and Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the team fears it is a torn ACL. He’s set for an MRI to confirm that fear on Monday.

The injury happened when Westbrook was returning a kickoff on the final play of the third quarter. He had four kickoff returns for 89 yards and lost a fumble on one of them. Westbrook also had three punt returns for 36 yards.

Westbrook had only appeared in one other game this season. He had one catch for four yards against the Dolphins in a Week 3 loss.

