Report: Jaguars have done their ‘homework’ on Western Michigan WR Skyy Moore

The Jacksonville Jaguars may look to take a wide receiver on Day 2. General manager Trent Baalke’s draft history is extensive when it comes to taking receivers in Days 1-2, but on Friday coach Doug Pederson said that he doesn’t think this year’s wide receiver class is very deep.

One receiver that the team could look at in the second round is Western Michigan’s Skyy Moore. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported that the Jaguars have done their due diligence on him. He added that the Pittsburgh Steelers may look to take him, too.

With the Broncos, Moore hauled in 95 passes for 1,292 yards and 10 touchdowns while averaging 13.6 yards per catch. In his scouting, NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein said Moore has good ball skills but average separation potential and believes he best fits as a slot receiver.

He doesn’t make a lot of sense for the Jaguars if the team plans to use him as a slot receiver after signing free agent Christian Kirk this offseason, who has excelled in the NFL at the position. However, both Moore and Kirk are versatile.

It seems a better option for what the Jags need could be an X-receiver like George Pickens or Jalen Tolbert, who can win on the outside, but also offer more height than Moore.