Report: Jaguars decline OLB K'Lavon Chaisson's fifth-year option

According to a report by NFL Media's Ian Rapoport, the Jaguars will not pick up the fifth-year option for outside linebacker K'Lavon Chaisson, making this season the final year of his four-year rookie deal signed after being selected with the 20th-overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

The #Jaguars are declining the fifth-year option for edge K'Lavon Chaisson, source said. Like any player whose option is declined, Chaisson now enters a contract year with an opportunity to cash in with a big season. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 1, 2023

The team had until May 2 to pick up the option.

Chaisson, 6-3, 254 pounds, was drafted alongside former Jaguars cornerback C.J. Henderson in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft. Since being selected, Chaisson has played in 40 games, starting just 11. He has accounted for 60 total tackles, 15 quarterback hits and three sacks across three seasons for Jacksonville.

Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker K'Lavon Chaisson (45) celebrates a play against the Houston Texans during the first half of an NFL football game in Houston, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

Last season, Chaisson suffered a knee injury against the Houston Texans in Week 5, costing him several games after being placed on the team's reserve/injured list until being activated just prior to the team's Week 14 game against the Tennessee Titans.

He played just 109 defensive snaps in 2022, logging 108 special teams snaps throughout the year.

Chaisson was expected to fill the role left vacant by Yannick Ngakoue's departure but has failed to live up to lofty expectations, as demonstrated by Jacksonville declining the 24-year-old's fifth-year option.

If Jacksonville had picked up the option, the team would have owed him $12.141 million in 2024. Jacksonville has picked up the fifth-year option on just one player, outside linebacker Josh Allen, since the league began allowing the options in 2018.

