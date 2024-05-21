Report: Jaguars DB Darnell Savage still recovering from prior injury

New Jaguars safety Darnell Savage, who signed with Jacksonville as a free agent in March, is limited in Jacksonville’s organized team activities as he continues to recover from an injury suffered in his final season with the Green Bay Packers, he told Demetrius Harvey of the Florida Times-Union.

Savage missed seven games during the 2023 season. He was first placed on injured reserve in Week 7 with a calf injury and remained there through Week 11. Then in Week 14, two games into his return, he suffered a torn rotator cuff in one of his shoulders, forcing a two-game absence.

He played through the hurt from Week 17 through the NFC Divisional Round of the 2023-24 NFL playoffs.

“I finished out there [last] year, so I’m just recovering from that. But I feel great. It was just good to get back out there, and put on a helmet,” Savage said. Harvey noted Savage’s desire not to let his teammates down as his reason for playing while injured.

Over 12 appearances during the regular and postseason, Savage accumulated 59 tackles including one for loss, one interception (a pick-six) and three defended passes with the Packers in 2023.

Savage signed with Jacksonville on a three-year deal worth $21.8 million earlier this year, following five seasons with Green Bay, in which he compiled 302 tackles with nine for loss, nine interceptions, 32 defended passes and two forced fumbles.

He has maintained his aspiration to be available for his teammates by participating in the Jaguars’ voluntary offseason workouts.

With the Jaguars, Savage will be expected to occupy a versatile role in the secondary. Although he has primarily played safety throughout his career, Jacksonville plans to try Savage at nickel cornerback in the future, among other spots.

“He’s aligning at nickel, at safety. In a pinch, he can run so we can put him in some man coverage situations. So, he’s a great guy to have,” Jaguars defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen said about Savage on Monday. “Really happy that our front office, [Jaguars general manager] Trent [Baalke] and those guys brought him in.

