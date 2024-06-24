Report: Jaguars could play up to three London games in 2027

Per David Bauerlein of the Florida Times-Union, the Jaguars could play up to three games in London during the 2027 campaign while EverBank Stadium undergoes its final season of proposed renovations and forces the team to play elsewhere.

The renovated EverBank Stadium would be expected to open in Aug. 2028 if Jacksonville’s City Council and NFL owners pass the estimated $1.4 billion plans. City Council is expected to vote on the legislation Tuesday.

The Jaguars have zeroed in on Camping World Stadium in Orlando and Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville for home games during the 2027 season.

Jaguars President Mark Lamping told Bauerlein that it is “almost certain” the team will use one of if not both of those facilities in 2027, and that the option to play three games abroad that year is a flexibility the team desires during construction.

“The other aspect that we have that would give us protection for the 2027 season is for that one season — and for that season alone — we would have the option, not the requirement, but the option to play up to three games outside Jacksonville in London,” Lamping said via Bauerlein.

The Jaguars have played at least one game in London every year since 2013 except for the 2020 season during the COVID-19 pandemic. They’re scheduled to play their 12th and 13th international games in 2024, against Chicago at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Oct. 13 and New England at Wembley Stadium on Oct. 20.

The proposed renovations deal includes a new 30-year lease agreement that states the Jaguars could continue to play one home game in London each season, as well as a potential second game abroad every four years at the NFL’s request.

Lamping suggested that the Jaguars would consider not playing in London during their first season in the new-look stadium.

“[I] can’t imagine we would pick the first year in a new stadium to move more than one game to London. I think we’ll even think about London for that year,” Lamping said.

