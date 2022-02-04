Report: Jaguars could hire Andrew Breiner

Doug Pederson just took the Jaguars’ head coaching job Thursday, but he already is hard at work on hiring a staff.

Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL reports that Pederson could hire Andrew Breiner, who was a passing game analyst for the Eagles in 2020 when Pederson was in Philadelphia. Caplan adds that Breiner’s role could be as the Jaguars’ quarterbacks coach.

Breiner is the offensive coordinator and receivers coach at Florida International. He called the team’s plays in 2021.

He was the head coach at Fordham in 2016-17 and passing game coordinator/quarterbacks coach at Mississippi State from 2018-19.

