Report: Jaguars could face NFL discipline for alcohol on team flight

Content warning: This story includes descriptions of alleged sexual assault.

According to Pro Football Talk, the Jaguars could face discipline from the NFL in addition to being named a defendant in a sexual assault lawsuit filed against former Jacksonville kicker Brandon McManus in Duval County Circuit Civil Court last week.

The lawsuit describes McManus as having been “drinking” and “drunk” during the Jaguars’ Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings charter flight to London on Sept. 28, 2023, when he allegedly sexually assaulted two female flight attendants in what was depicted to be a party-like atmosphere.

Additionally, Pro Football Talk reports witnesses “will say” Jaguars players brought alcohol onto that flight.

The NFL in Nov. 2022 issued a memo reminding teams of league policy prohibiting, and potential discipline for, alcohol possession and consumption in team facilities or during team-sponsored travel.

The memo was issued following the DUI arrest of former Titans offensive coordinator Todd Downing after a Tennessee road victory in Green Bay and other documented potential offenses across the league.

“In light of recent events, clubs are reminded that league policy prohibits alcoholic beverages, including beer, in the locker rooms, practice or office facilities, or while traveling on team buses or planes at any time during the preseason, regular season or postseason. This applies to all players, coaches, club personnel, and guests traveling with your team,” the memo read. “This policy has been in place for many years. Making alcohol available at club facilities or while traveling creates significant and unnecessary risks to the league, its players, coaches and others. Violations of this important policy will be taken seriously and will result in significant discipline.

“Each club should ensure that its travel arrangements do not include providing alcohol service at any time and should also take appropriate steps to confirm that alcohol (whether beer or any other alcoholic beverage) is not available at its facility. Please direct all further questions on this subject to Management Council of Football Operations.”

The Jaguars are accused of gross negligence in the lawsuit for “failing to properly hire McManus, train him about inappropriate and sexual contact with flight staff, supervise him on the flight, adopt policies and procedures to protect flight staff from sexual misconduct by its employees, and enforcing a zero-tolerance policy regarding inappropriate behavior.”

The plaintiffs, identified as Jane Doe I and Jane Doe II in the lawsuit and represented by Houston-based attorney Anthony Buzbee, seek more than $1 million and have demanded a jury trial.

