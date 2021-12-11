Report: Jaguars coach Urban Meyer calls his assistants losers as Jacksonville disaster continues

Urban Meyer wants everyone to know he does not want to be perceived as a micromanager, at least publicly.

But behind the scenes, Meyer has had multiple run-ins with players and coaches that has developed into an ongoing tension at the Jaguars facility for months, according to a report from NFL.com's Tom Pelissero.

It's driving speculation, at least among league circles, that Meyer's time in Jacksonville could end after this season.

However, according to sources, Jaguars owner Shad Khan is not contemplating making a coaching change at this point.

In October after a second video surfaced showing Meyer touching a woman's backside in a restaurant bar in Columbus, Ohio, Khan said in a statement that his head football coach's conduct was inexcusable and that he must regain their trust and respect.

The Jaguars, however, continue to have embarrassing losses and public image hits involving the franchise.

Urban Meyer walks off the field after a loss to Atlanta.

Earlier this week, Meyer publicly stated if a player fumbles, they will come out of the game for a few plays. Then it's up to the position coach or coordinator to put that player back in at the designated time. But according to Pelissero's report, Meyer was the one who ordered running back James Robinson to the bench after his first-quarter fumble last week against the Los Angeles Rams.

Asked repeatedly since the game whether Robinson was benched for the fumble or because of a heel/knee injury, Meyer danced around the question for three days.

After the game, when Meyer was asked to explain how backup running back Carlos Hyde's can return to the game on the next drive after his fumble, but Robinson fumbled and sits out 20 plays, he told reporters to ask running backs coach Bernie Parmalee for an explanation.

On Wednesday, quarterback Trevor Lawrence felt a need to support Robinson, saying the second-year running back needs to be on the field because he is one of their best players.

According to Pelissero's report, tensions have reached the boiling-over point, with Meyer having multiple run-ins with players and coaches during the past few weeks. Citing sources, veteran wide receiver Marvin Jones became so angry with Meyer's public and private criticism of the receivers that he left the facility until other staff members convinced him to return. Jones also had a heated argument with Meyer during practice.

According to the report, Meyer proclaimed himself a winner and his assistants are losers during a staff meeting, challenging each coach individually to explain when they've won and defend their resumes.

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: Urban Meyer says Jaguars assistants are losers, per reports