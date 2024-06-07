Report: Jaguars claim former Colts iOL

Jacksonville claimed former Indianapolis interior offensive lineman Jack Anderson on waivers Friday, per John Shipley of Jaguar Report.

The Jaguars had an open spot on its offseason, 90-man roster following undrafted rookie wide receiver David White Jr.’s placement on injured reserve.

Anderson spent most of the 2023 campaign with Indianapolis, originally on the Colts’ practice squad before a promotion to the active roster in October, leading him to one appearance last season. He was reportedly let go on Thursday.

A seventh-round selection by Buffalo in the 2021 NFL draft, Anderson spent the early portion of his rookie season on the Bills’ practice squad before signing to Philadelphia’s active roster that September. A hamstring injury triggered his November placement on injured reserve, before he returned in late December and appeared in two games at the end of the year.

Released by the Eagles the following preseason, Anderson was claimed by New York and spent the 2022 season with the Giants, appearing in 12 games and making two starts at guard. He signed a one-year contract extension with the team in Feb. 2023 but was released six months later, steering him to join the Colts’ practice squad.

In total, Anderson has made 14 appearances over three seasons in the NFL, having logged 64 snaps at left guard, 50 snaps at center and 106 snaps at right guard.

