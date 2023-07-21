Report: Jaguars’ Chris Claybrooks arrested again for domestic violence

Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Chris Claybrooks was arrested on domestic violence charges for the second time this offseason, according to a report from Tony Wiggins of the Locked On Jaguars podcast.

“We are aware of the arrest of Chris Claybrooks and are currently in the process of gathering information,” the Jaguars said in a statement, via Demetrius Harvey of the Florida Times-Union. “We will have no further comment at this time.”

Per Wiggins, Claybrooks was booked into the Duval County Jail on charges of domestic battery and false imprisonment.

In April, Claybrooks was arrested in Nashville, Tenn. on misdemeanor charges of domestic assault with bodily injury and vandalism. Those charges — which allegedly stemmed from a dispute at a movie theater — were dropped in May after a settlement was reached.

Claybrooks, 26, was a seventh round pick in the 2020 NFL draft and has primarily contributed on special teams during his three seasons with the Jaguars. Through three seasons he’s recorded 81 tackles, three punt returns for 12 yards, and an average of 20.6 yards on 22 kick returns.

