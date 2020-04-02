Report: Jaguars asking for first-rounder and more for Yannick Ngakoue
Yannick Ngakoue has made it clear he wants out of Jacksonville. The Jaguars are looking to trade him. Multiple teams are interested in him.
Yet, a report from two weeks ago indicated there was no movement on a deal.
The reason? It’s going to be expensive in compensation both in a new deal for the pass rusher and in draft choice(s) in return for Ngakoue.
Jordan Raanan of ESPN reports that the Jaguars are beginning discussions for Ngakoue at a first-round pick and more.
The Jaguars’ patience in waiting for the right deal for Jalen Ramsey paid off, with the Rams giving up two first-round picks and a fourth-round choice.
Ngakoue already has said he won’t sign a long-term deal with the Jaguars and wants to continue his career elsewhere. The Jaguars are expected to give him what he wants but not at just any price.
