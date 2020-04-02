Yannick Ngakoue has made it clear he wants out of Jacksonville. The Jaguars are looking to trade him. Multiple teams are interested in him.

Yet, a report from two weeks ago indicated there was no movement on a deal.

The reason? It’s going to be expensive in compensation both in a new deal for the pass rusher and in draft choice(s) in return for Ngakoue.

Jordan Raanan of ESPN reports that the Jaguars are beginning discussions for Ngakoue at a first-round pick and more.

The Jaguars’ patience in waiting for the right deal for Jalen Ramsey paid off, with the Rams giving up two first-round picks and a fourth-round choice.

Ngakoue already has said he won’t sign a long-term deal with the Jaguars and wants to continue his career elsewhere. The Jaguars are expected to give him what he wants but not at just any price.

Report: Jaguars asking for first-rounder and more for Yannick Ngakoue originally appeared on Pro Football Talk