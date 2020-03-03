The new league year is set to start in a little more than two weeks and it appears that one of the moves that will go through that day is a trade sending cornerback A.J. Bouye from Jacksonville to Denver.

Adam Schfter of ESPN reports that the two teams have agreed to the deal. A 2020 fourth-round pick would come back to Jacksonville in return for the veteran corner.

Bouye is heading into the fourth year of the five-year pact he signed with Jacksonville in 2017 and is set to make $13 million with a cap hit over $15 million this year. The deal gives the team over $11.4 million in cap space. They’re also declining options on the contracts of defensive lineman Marcell Dareus and linebacker Jake Ryan to ease a tight cap situation.

Bouye had 65 tackles and an interception for the Jags last season.

With the Broncos taking on a big salary in Bouye, it would seem to make it much more likely that Chris Harris will be moving on as a free agent. The veteran looks to have a busy market ahead of him once he gets there while the Broncos will move forward with Bouye in their secondary.

UPDATE 4:08 p.m. ET: Bouye confirmed to Josina Anderson of ESPN that he’s spoken to both teams about the deal and said he’s “definitely excited” about going to Denver.

