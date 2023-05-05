Report: Jaguars agree to 4-year deal with 6th round pick Parker Washington

The Jacksonville Jaguars have secured a deal with one of their 13 picks from the 2023 NFL draft. According to Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 in Houston, the Jaguars reached an agreement on a deal with sixth-round pick Parker Washington.

Washington is set to receive $4.032 million over four years on the deal, per Wilson.

The Jaguars drafted the former Penn State wide receiver last week at No. 185 overall. During his three seasons with the Nittany Lions, Washington caught 146 passes for 1,920 receiving yards with 12 touchdown receptions.

While the Jaguars have a clear top three on the wide receiving depth chart in Calvin Ridley, Christian Kirk, and Zay Jones, as well as a roster spot essentially reserved for return specialist Jamal Agnew, the last spots on the roster are likely up for grabs. Washington’s competition for a spot include Tim Jones, Kendric Pryor, and undrafted rookie Jaray Jenkins.

The collective 2023 draft class for the Jaguars is expected to eat about $3 million in cap space in the upcoming season. Washington is the first of the team’s 13 picks to reportedly sign a rookie deal.

Story originally appeared on Jaguars Wire