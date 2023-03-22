Report: Jaguars adding DE Michael Dogbe on 1-year deal

It took a week, but the Jacksonville Jaguars finally dipped their toes into the free agency market. According to Jordan Schulz of The Score, the Jaguars agreed to a one-year deal with free agent defensive lineman Michael Dogbe.

Dogbe, a 6’3, 295-pound defensive end, spent the first four seasons of his career with the Arizona Cardinals after he was picked by the team in the seventh round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

After rarely seeing the field in his first two seasons, Dogbe became a more regular contributor for the Cardinals in the last two years. In 2022, Dogbe was on the field for 282 defensive snaps and 28 tackles and one tackle for a loss.

In Jacksonville, Dogbe likely represents a depth addition who can rotate in for starters Roy Robertson-Harris and Folorunso Fatukasi. While the team brought back Adam Gotsis on a two-year deal over the weekend, the Jaguars have little depth along the defensive line.

Contract details haven’t been revealed, but it’s a presumably cheap deal that likely won’t have much impact on the Jaguars’ chances at receiving compensatory draft selections in 2024.

