Report: Jags WR Laviska Shenault scheduled for an MRI after sustaining a shoulder injury vs. Broncos

The Jacksonville Jaguars got out of Week 1 pretty healthy, but that wasn’t the case Week 2 after their loss to Denver. With injuries occurring in the game to veterans James O’Shaughnessy, A.J. Cann, and second-year player CJ Henderson, there will be one more name to monitor Monday: receiver Laviska Shenault Jr.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the second-year player will have an MRI on his shoulder Monday after sustaining an injury Sunday. This news comes after there was a play where Shenault was brought down on the Jags’ sideline in Week 2’s game and came up slow while several trainers looked at him. In all probability, that was the play where the injury was sustained, though he did finish the game.

Shenault wasn’t able to get going Sunday catching two passes for -3 yards (seven targets), and part of it may have been playing through his injury. Heading into this offseason he was a player the staff had big plans for, but if he has to miss significant time, it could put the Jags’ offense in worse shape than it is.

Jags coach Urban Meyer will meet with the media early Monday afternoon, so an update on Shenault could come then. Regardless, we’ll be sure to post the latest.