Report: Jags WR coach Sanjay Lal interviews for Bears OC job

One of the candidates the Jacksonville Jaguars targeted in their head coaching search, Matt Eberflus, was able to land with the Chicago Bears this week. However, Eberflus’ work is far from done, and he will now be tasked with assembling a staff.

According to NFL Network’s Jane Slater, Jags receivers coach Sanjay Lal interviewed for the Bears’ offensive coordinator job Saturday. The connection would group a pair of former Jason Garrett assistants if Lal was hired, but he could have an uphill battle ahead with options like Green Bay Packers assistant Luke Getsy and Houston Texans assistant Pep Hamilton being on the Bears’ radar.

Lal was officially named to the Jags staff on Feb. 11 after spending 2020 with the Seattle Seahawks as a senior offensive assistant. He spent time with the Dallas Cowboys under Garrett from 2018-19, where he coached Tavon Austin, Amari Cooper, and Michael Gallup, among notables.

Before his time with Dallas Lal spent time with many other franchises such as the Oakland Raiders, New York Jets, Buffalo Bills, and Indianapolis Colts. Overall, he’s been an assistant in the league for 14 seasons, five of which were with the Raiders.

While with the Jags Lal coached players like DJ Chark Jr. (temporarily due to injury), Marvin Jones, Laviska Shenault, and Jamal Agnew, among notables. Of the group, Jones led the way with 832 yards, but most agree the overall receivers corps took a step back from the unit it was under Keenan McCardell previously.