Report: Jags were 1 of several teams to put in a claim for OL Pat Elflein

The Jacksonville Jaguars were one of six teams to take a swing at former Minnesota Vikings interior offensive lineman Pat Elflein on the waiver wire, per NFL insider Ian Rapoport. Ultimately, he ended up going to the only team ahead of the Jags on the waiver wire (determined by team records) in the winless New York Jets.

Elflein, a former third-round pick from 2017, was expected to be fairly popular on the waiver wire and the news of his release was somewhat surprising. While things didn’t work out for him with the Vikings, he registered 43 starts (some at guard and some at center) making him an enticing player to pick up at just 26 years of age. His addition especially would’ve helped the Jags as A.J. Cann and Brandon Linder have missed games with injuries.

A guy I remember from the 2017 draft. Has started in 43 (between C and OG), but seemingly hasn’t worked out for Min. He’s playing on the last year of his rookie deal for about $1.2 million. Seems like a player worth swinging at on the wire for the #Jaguars. https://t.co/Vd0o00P5Dk — James Johnson (@SportsGrind_Don) November 14, 2020

The Jags attempt to land Elflein is also interesting because the argument could be made that he could’ve potentially pushed for a starting job in the future. With the Jags getting decent play out of Andrew Norwell and Cann, things would’ve been intriguing heading forward if they acquired him.