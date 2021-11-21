Report: Jags RB James Robinson expected to play vs. 49ers

Jaguars’ RB James Robinson, listed as questionable for Sunday’s game against San Francisco due to knee and heel injuries, is expected to play, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 21, 2021

The Jacksonville Jaguars’ offense will be looking for a spark Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers, and in the process of finding it, they should at least have their best weapon.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, running back James Robinson is expected to play Sunday after surfacing on the final injury report as questionable with heel and knee injuries. The news comes as he was able to practice as a limited participant Friday, though it doesn’t necessarily mean he’ll start (like last week).

Robinson has been dealing with his heel injury since Week 8 against the Seattle Seahawks after he was pushed out of bounds and took an awkward step as a result of trying to stop his momentum. As for the knee injury, it was one he sustained last week against Indianapolis, though he wasn’t taken out of the game.

While he only had 12 carries for 57 yards, Robinson was one of the Jags’ biggest sources of offense last week. He averaged 4.75 yards in the process and also was able to find the end zone in the second half.

This week, Robinson will be up against a tough Niners defense that ranks eighth overall. However, his impact could still be significant as they are 22nd against the rush.