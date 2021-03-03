Report: Jags have met virtually with Oklahoma State OT Teven Jenkins

The Jacksonville Jaguars are a team that has often been associated with the offensive tackle market as they have a decision to make on the blindside. With Cam Robinson’s contract expiring, they now have to decide if he will be the one protecting likely No. 1 pick Trevor Lawrence, or will it be someone else.

Aside from the free agent and trade market, the Jags could find an answer in the draft by taking an early-round selection. While he’s played more right tackle than left, one player who could be on the table is Oklahoma State offensive tackle Teven Jenkins, who Justin Melo of the Draft Network is reporting met with the Jags virtually, along with many other teams.

According to Pro Football Focus, Jenkins, who is 6-foot-6, 310 pounds, has taken 483 snaps as a left tackle. However, his total snap count at right tackle (1,844) is significantly higher. For that reason, it’s difficult to see the Jags drafting him as they might want a veteran on the blindside and would prefer not to give up on right tackle Jawaan Taylor so early in his career.

Regardless of how unlikely it is for the team to draft Jenkins, many draft analysts have praised his talent as he’s shown the ability to hold his own in the passing game with quick feet and also be a powerful mauler as a run blocker. Most view him as a late first-round talent, which would put him in play for picks No. 25 and No. 33 if the Jags wanted to draft him.