Report: Jags have met with Massachusetts OT Larnel Coleman

Tyler Nettuno
·2 min read

With the 2021 NFL draft less than three weeks away, teams are fully in the swing of pre-draft meetings with prospects. Last week ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported that the Jags had plans to meet with Florida receiver Kadarius Toney, bringing the Jags’ total to 18 known meetings on our tracker.

On Monday, that number increased again as another meeting was reported. According to a report from Justin Melo of The Draft Network, the Jaguars are one of more than 15 teams that have met with Massachusetts offensive tackle Larnel Coleman,.

As Melo mentioned, Coleman is a lengthy tackle that stands at 6-foot-6 and has good size at 315 pounds. A two-time All-Independent Second-Team selection according to Phil Steele, Coleman started every game his final three seasons with the Minutemen.

He started at right tackle during his redshirt sophomore season in 2018 before moving to the left side for the last two seasons. In an interview with NFL Draft Diamonds, Coleman said he feels comfortable playing either of the tackle spots and even seeing time at guard, if necessary.

“As far as schemes, I can be adaptable,” he said. “I feel like I can work in about any scheme. I’ve started at both LT and RT during my time at UMass. However, I am not opposed to playing guard.”

Given Coleman’s size, though, he likely projects as a tackle at the next level. He’s considered a late Day 3 prospect, as Josh Edwards’ mock draft for CBS Sports shows him going in the sixth round. If Jacksonville doesn’t address the tackle spot earlier in the draft, Coleman could be a nice depth pickup on Saturday.

Recommended Stories

  • NFL player’s son has an absurd bowling technique

    49ers safety Jaquiski Tartt took his son bowling over the weekend—immaculate execution

  • Five options to replace Jose Mourinho as manager of Tottenham

    Tottenham’s season is threatening to fall apart as the traditional ‘Mourinho meltdown’ appears to be in full swing. Defeat to Manchester United at home on Sunday leaves them in seventh place, six point adrift of West Ham in fourth and in danger of fading away in the hunt for Champions League football. Jose Mourinho is squarely in the crosshairs of Spurs fans, as he once again failed to take responsibility for the weekend’s defeat, choosing instead to shift blame on to his players. The Portuguese is reported to earn £15m per year and is under contract until the end of the 2022/23 season. Were Levy to cut ties at any time, he would reportedly have to pay Mourinho’s contract out in full, as it has no release clause. This summer appears to be the most natural stopping point, but who could be lined up to replace him? The Favourite — Julian Nagelsmann The young RB Leipzig boss’ flirtation with North London has been one of the worst-kept secrets in football this season. His attacking philosophy and tactical nous have made him one of the hottest commodities in the world of management, and Telegraph Sport reported in February that he would be open to a move to England in the summer. The 33-year-old German said: “The Premier League is a very interesting league and I can imagine it could be a big aim to be a big manager in the Premier League one day like Jurgen [Klopp] who is very successful...It could be a step in the future.” Tottenham fans have already had an up-close look at what a Nagelsmann team is capable of doing, after they were dumped out of the Champions League last season by his RB Leipzig side 4-0 on aggregate. Nagelsmann has favoured a narrow 4-2-2-2 system while at RB Leipzig that relies on quick passing and fast transitions. Despite playing some pretty turgid football at times this campaign, Tottenham have looked their best when they counter at speed through the likes of Kane, Son and Lucas Moura. Nagelsmann’s system would allow all three to start, a tantalising prospect for entertainment-starved Spurs fans. “Winning is what matters and winning is entertaining,” he told Telegraph Sport. “I never want to change my offensive and attacking football because I love it and I love it when the fans have an emotional time in the stadium.”

  • Trevor Lawrence impressing Jags with retention of scheme during Zoom meetings

    The Jags have used their meetings with Trevor Lawrence wisely by going over the key parts of their playbook and he's thrived in the process.

  • NFL free agent tracker 2021: Keep pace with offseason's major moves

    As NFL free agency rolls on and top players get cut and sign new deals, we're updating this page with all the latest moves.

  • If Patriots play the waiting game, will an Aaron Rodgers scenario emerge?

    The Aaron Rodgers saga recalls shades of Tom Brady's situation with the Patriots -- and has Tom E. Curran wondering if New England could be a future landing spot for the Packers quarterback.

  • Matt Rhule: Sam Darnold trade frees us up to take best player available at No. 8

    Last week’s trade between the Panthers and Jets impacted Sam Darnold and Teddy Bridgewater directly, and the fallout from the deal sending Darnold to Carolina will continue to be felt in the first round of the draft. Before the Darnold trade, the Panthers’ No. 8 pick was seen as a possible landing spot for a [more]

  • Jordan Howard thought his career was over before re-signing with the Eagles

    Eagles running back Jordan Howard says the free-agent market for running backs had dried up and he thought his career was over

  • NY Jets 3-round 2021 NFL Mock Draft 7.0: CB at 23? | NFL Insider Ralph Vacchiano

    SNY's NFL Insider Ralph Vacchiano gives the latest NY Jets three-round 2021 NFL Mock Draft. What does Gang Green do with the 23rd pick?

  • How can Patriots fill the void left by Julian Edelman's retirement?

    With Julian Edelman calling it a career, who will step up as the Patriots' go-to third-down target? Phil Perry explores multiple options New England will consider.

  • Rookie Snapshot 2021: Kadarius Toney fantasy football profile

    Liz Loza continues the wide receiver chapter of her Rookie Snapshot series with big-play specialist, Kadarius Toney.

  • 2021 NFL draft: Chargers hit home run in Mel Kiper’s latest mock

    The Chargers address both positional needs in Mel Kiper's latest mock draft.

  • Exposed Kevin Holland at a serious career crossroads

    "I need to take a month off and spend some time with my family, and then I guess it’s nothing but takedown defense for a while."

  • Marvin Vettori repeatedly takes down Kevin Holland, cruises to unanimous decision win

    Vettori is slowly moving toward a title shot and he wasn’t going to be beaten by an opponent with such a gaping hole in his game.

  • Aaron Gordon with a 2-pointer vs the Golden State Warriors

    Aaron Gordon (Denver Nuggets) with a 2-pointer vs the Golden State Warriors, 04/12/2021

  • Broncos, Seahawks players say they won't show up to voluntary workouts without COVID protocols

    With the NFL and NFLPA failing so far to agree on protocols, Denver Broncos players have said they will not show up to voluntary, in-person workouts.

  • Jimmie Johnson ditches vanilla label during IndyCar debut

    Jimmie Johnson, with wisps of gray in his beard, is a 45-year-old rookie in the IndyCar Series ready to reintroduce himself. The seven-time NASCAR champion begins his official transition to IndyCar this weekend with Sunday's season opening race at Barber Motorsports Park in Alabama with three ads debuting during the NBC broadcast. Carvana, which is new to motorsports with its Johnson sponsorship and has a light sports marketing portfolio, decided to use Johnson's true personality in making its ad campaign for the IndyCar season.

  • Tyson Fury claps back at ‘easy work’ Francis Ngannou, who responds in kind

    Heavyweight champions of their sports, Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou take shots at each other.

  • Mel Kiper makes ‘toughest call’ for Bengals in new 2-round mock draft

    A new mock draft from Mel Kiper has the Cincinnati Bengals going in an interesting direction.

  • Wayne Player - son of Gary - 'banned' from the Masters after alleged ambush-marketing stunt

    Marc Player, son of nine-time major champion Gary, has claimed his brother has been banned from The Masters for using the occasion of last week’s honorary starter's ceremony for “ambush marketing”. Wayne Player, who was caddying for his father at the ceremony, was widely criticised for displaying a box of OnCore golf balls in the background of the shot as television cameras focused on Lee Elder. Elder, 86, was the first black golfer to play in The Masters in 1975 and was invited to join regular starters Gary Player and Jack Nicklaus this year, a significant statement in the wake of heightened racial tensions in the United States over the last 12 months. Social media users were quick to condemn Wayne Player’s actions, including his own brother Marc who tweeted: “Embarrassing & illegal ambush marketing by Wayne Player during a traditional ceremony @TheMasters # tonedeaf". After Hideki Matsuyama’s popular victory on Sunday evening, CBS golf writer Kyle Porter posted a picture of Matsuyama’s caddie Shota Hayafuji bowing on the final green alongside one of Wayne Player holding the packet of OnCore golf balls along with the caption: “Can't think of a tournament in recent history that's had a more contrasting beginning and end.” Marc Player responded: “Agreed. Wayne has since correctly been banned from Augusta National and The Masters tournament. What a shame. What an embarrassment. What a bad decision to allow him on the first tee after years of similar shenanigans. My apologies to all.” When asked by Telegraph Sport if Wayne Player had been banned from the club and the tournament, Augusta National declined to comment. Wayne Player had offered an apology to Golf Digest after the initial criticism of his behaviour. “The only thought from that point was that it would be cool for fans to know what ball my dad was teeing off with,” he said. “That’s where it ends. If I’ve hurt people’s feelings, then I’m truly sorry and hope they will forgive me.” It is not the first time Wayne Player, 58, has courted controversy. He was arrested for fraud in 2019 over an incident involving a house rental at the 2018 Masters. The cheque he wrote to the homeowners bounced and he failed to follow through with a payment. He spent what he described as “five nights of hell” in a Georgia jail. He was charged with one count of deposit account fraud or bad cheques totalling greater than $499 but, in a 2019 interview with The Golf Channel, he claimed the charge was dropped after the homeowners were paid in full. It is unclear whether Gary Player knew about or condoned what his son did during the starter’s ceremony. The three-time Masters champion has been an ambassador and shareholder in OnCore since April 2019, according to the company’s website. Gary Player's representatives did not respond when contacted for comment by Telegraph Sport. In response to the controversy, OnCore's chief executive released a statement last week distancing the company from the controversy. "We are aware of the criticisms that have been raised as a result of our product being displayed by Wayne Player at this morning's ceremonial tee shot at the Masters, most specifically during the introduction of Lee Elder, one of golf's trailblazers," Keith Blakely wrote. "We did not ask or instruct Mr Player to have our ball sleeve visible during the ceremony and are sorry if his actions caused any offense or was a distraction from the wonderful recognition being paid to Mr Elder."

  • Derek Carr makes NFL Network’s basketball starting-five and Maxx Crosby would like a word

    Derek Carr makes NFL Network's basketball starting-five and Maxx Crosby would like a word