Report: Jags have met with Division II standout WR Mike Strachan of Charleston

After a 1-15 season that marked the worst record in the NFL, the Jacksonville Jaguars are the team that needs to cast the widest net to acquire prospects this offseason. One of the latest prospect interviews by the Draft Network’s Justin Meloproves they’ve been doing just that with a Division II standout.

That player is Charleston receiver Mike Strachan, who Melo reported has met with the Jags, Carolina Panthers, and Los Angeles Chargers virtually this offseason. The 6-foot-5, 225-pound pass-catcher was also scheduled to attend the 2021 NFL Combine, which would’ve given him some more exposure this offseason, but the NFL decided to cancel the annual event because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Still, even without Strachan attending a pre-draft all-star game or having to attend the combine, it’s easy to see how he got on the NFL’s radar. From the highlights that we could garner, he clearly used his size well, was a threat up the sidelines, and flourished in 50-50 jump ball situations. Those traits helped him to finish the 2019 season with 78 receptions for 1,319 receiving yards, and 19 touchdowns.

Yes, you read that right, 19 touchdowns.

In 2018, Strachan was able to accumulate just over 1,000 receiving yards, too, while adding 48 catches and eight touchdowns to the mix. As a result, he was an All-MEC player in his last two seasons in college.

Strachan also ran track for Charleston, where he was the 200-meter and 400-meter MEC Champion in back-to-back years. And as fans know, when a player has a solid mix of height, weight, and speed, the NFL won’t hesitate to let their interest be known.

While the Jags have Laviska Shenault Jr., D.J. Chark Jr., and Collin Johnson on the roster, it wouldn’t be shocking to see them add some more help at receiver during the offseason. With 11 draft picks, it wouldn’t hurt to add a late-round prospect, which Strachan could be viewed as by scouts. Then again, the young receiver says he expects to have a pro day sometime in March, and if Strachan knocks that out of the park, his projection could rise.

Regardless, Jags fans should watch Strachan’s name carefully heading forward. Once his pro day is official, we’ll be sure to update this story and monitor whether or not the Jags are in attendance.