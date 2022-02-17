Report: Jags finalize contract to add Bill Shuey as a LB coach

Doug Pederson has relied on a lot of his old connections with the Philadelphia Eagles to help add to his staff, and on Wednesday, he seems to have added another assistant from the tree. According to Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network, the team signed former Chicago Bears assistant Bill Shuey to be their outside linebackers coach.

Shuey, who was previously the Bears’ outside linebackers coach, crossed paths with both Pederson and Jags defensive coordinator when all three were assistants under Andy Reid in Philadelphia. Shuey had been with the Eagles, organization since 2000, and eventually, Caldwell joined the staff in 2008 while Pederson did in 2009. Eventually, Caldwell became an assistant linebackers coach under Shuey in 2010 after previously being their defensive quality controls coach the two years prior.

Shuey will join the Jags after spending the last four seasons with the Bears where he started as a defensive quality controls coach in 2018. He spent the next two seasons as a pass-rush analyst and assistant linebackers coach, then his final season was as the Bears’ outside linebackers coach.

While with the Bears, he got the opportunity to coach notables like Leonard Floyd, Khalil Mack, and Robert Quinn. Now, he will get to work with notables Josh Allen and K’Lavon Chaisson, and maybe even Kayvon Thibodeaux or Aidan Hutchinson if the Jags choose to select either first overall.

The Jags have yet to announce any additions to their staff aside from the signing of Pederson. However, the veteran head coach says he hopes to finalize his staff in the coming days.