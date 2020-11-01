Report: Jags expecting Gardner Minshew to miss Week 9 vs. Texans with thumb injury

The Jacksonville Jaguars are expected to have a new starter when the team suits up Week 9 against the Houston Texans as Gardner Minshew is dealing with multiple fractures and a strained ligament in his right thumb. As a result, Mike Glennon and rookie Jake Luton both have been told to be ready to start when the Jags return from their bye week.

Both Jake Luton and Mike Glennon have looked good in practice, sometimes throwing it better than Minshew. While Glennon is the veteran with more experience, don’t sleep on Luton. The coaches have been impressed with him. https://t.co/QLUU3A8mSY — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 1, 2020





This news comes after Minshew had an X-ray earlier in the week which revealed the injuries that he sustained weeks ago against the Texans. He didn’t reveal the injuries to the trainers until after Week 7’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers, but his inaccuracy and lack of zip on the ball was noticeable even before the discovery.

With the Jags coming up on a big decision, a few national media members feel Luton has a good chance to get the nod because the staff likely knows what they will get out of Glennon when looking back at his career. It was just last season where the Jags took a chance on Minshew (who was a sixth-round rookie starter, too), so it’s clear the Jags don’t mind inexperience at quarterback when playing reserves.

As for Glennon, 2020 will mark his eighth season. He will enter Week 9 with a 60.9% career completion rate (488-of-801) for 5,163 passing yards, 36 touchdowns, and 20 picks in 22 starts.

Glennon previously played for the Oakland Raiders in 2019 and also spent time with the Chicago Bears, Arizona Cardinals, and Tampa Bay Bucs prior. A majority of his starts (nine) came during his rookie campaign in Tampa (2013) but he simply wasn’t able to find his footing afterward, which explains his frequent movement.