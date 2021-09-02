Report: Jags expected to sign veteran TE Jacob Hollister

Many fans had been waiting for the Jacksonville Jaguars to add some veteran help at the tight end position, and they plan to do just that shortly. According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the team is expected to sign veteran tight end Jacob Hollister soon.

Veteran TE Jacob Hollister is expected to sign with the #Jaguars, per source. Hollister — who had 66 catches and six TDs over the past two seasons in Seattle — had several offers after his surprise release by the #Bills. Another weapon for No. 1 pick Trevor Lawrence. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 2, 2021

Hollister, 27, is a familiar face to Jags passing game coordinator Brian Schottenheimer, who was his offensive coordinator for two seasons with the Seattle Seahawks. As mentioned above, Hollister was a surprise cut by the Buffalo Bills after he signed with them this offseason, and with him becoming available, the Jags jumped on the opportunity to bolster their roster.

Hollister originally went undrafted to the New England Patriots in 2017 out of Wyoming. He spent two seasons with them, then two with the Seahawks. Throughout those two runs, he accumulated 74 catches for 652 receiving yards and six touchdowns.

The Jags likely feel his veteran presence will help rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence and the Jags’ young offense. He’ll join a tight ends group that has two veterans on it currently between James O’Shaughnessy and Chris Manhertz. The Jags named rookie tight end Luke Farrell to the final roster, too.

The Jags placed receiver Tavon Austin on injured reserve Thursday, which means they don’t have to let a player go to sign Hollister. The Jags are currently at 22 offensive players and 28 on defense, so Hollister won’t clearly be the team’s lone offensive addition in the coming days.