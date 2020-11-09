Report: Jags expected to place PK Josh Lambo on IR again, which would end his season

Despite coming up short by a score of 27-25 against the Houston Texans, the Jacksonville Jaguars made the game interesting and were competitive unlike in some of the games they’ve had earlier in the season. However, the game seemingly didn’t come without its casualties as kicker Josh Lambo is now set to be out for the season.

Per NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the veteran kicker is headed to injured reserve after injuring his gluteus medius muscle Sunday. With it being his second time having an IR designation, that means he won’t be able to return again until 2021.

Update: Based on the rules, when Josh Lambo goes on IR, he is officially done for the season. Players can can only return from IR once, and Lambo has already done it. https://t.co/GhDzX5qJmj — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 9, 2020





This is a big blow to the Jags not only because Lambo is an elite kicker, but also because they’ve struggle without him. He also went on IR before Week 3’s game against the Miami Dolphins due to the injury and the Jags went through several kickers (four to be exact) trying to find the answer. None could fill his void and struggled in Lambo’s place, and now the team might turn back to Jon Brown (from their practice squad). As many fans can recall, Brown was a player who the Jags got a look at in Lambo’s absence as he started Week 6 against the Detroit Lions.

In Sunday’s game, Lambo was 2-of-2 on his field goals, one of which tied Josh Scobee for the longest in team history for 59-yards. The veteran did miss an extra point attempt, however, putting him at 1-of-2 for the day.

Lambo injured himself on the Jags’ last play, which was an onside kick. In addition to the injury, the kick was recovered by the Texans allowing them to take a knee and claim the victory.