Report: Jags expected to hire 49ers executive Ethan Waugh as their assistant GM

As stated by their owner Shad Khan in February, the Jacksonville Jaguars’ scouting department will be getting larger. On Thursday, ESPN’s Nick Wagoner reported that the team has offered San Francisco 49ers executive Ethan Waugh an opportunity to become their assistant general manager.

The deal isn’t done yet, but Waugh is expected to take the offer unless any hiccups occur in the negotiations.

This offseason marked Waugh’s 18th with the 49ers. However, he held his most recent title as the 49ers’ vice president of player personnel since June of last season, so his time with the role was short-lived.

Before acquiring that role, he was the 49ers’ director of college scouting and football systems for three years. According to the 49ers’ official site, his job at that time was to oversee the college scouting staff and the daily operations of the department.

The role he held before that was as the 49ers’ senior player personnel coordinator from 2015-17. The three seasons before that, he was their senior personnel assistant from 2012-14 and was their midwest regional scout from 2008-11.

Waugh’s initial role with the team before the aforementioned scouting titles was as a personnel assistant. Of course, with him being with the 49ers as long as he has, he worked with current Jags general manager Trent Baalke from 2005-16.

During the introductory press conference for new coach Doug Pederson, Khan said the Jags had plans to add an executive vice president of football operations and someone to work under Baalke. However, they put the plans for an EVP on hold, but they now have someone to work under Baalke on the way in Waugh.

Baalke’s time in San Francisco ended disastrously when looking at his struggles to win there his last few seasons, and Waugh was there during that time. However, he’s also played some sort of role in the 49ers’ resurgence under current general manager John Lynch and is coming from a scouting department that has added notables Fred Warner, Deebo Samuel, and George Kittle since Baalke’s departure.