Report: Jags expected to decline Tyler Eifert’s contract option

James Johnson
·2 min read
After just one season with the Jacksonville Jaguars, tight end Tyler Eifert will be playing for his third team in 2021 in all probability. Per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the team won’t be picking up his contract option, which would’ve paid him just under $5 million.

Eifert, 30, join the Jags last season after spending his first seven with the Cincinnati Bengals. The former first-round pick was one of the additions the Jags made last season due to his connection with former offensive coordinator Jay Gruden, who was the Bengals offensive coordinator from 2011-13.

Last season, Eifert played in all but one game and was able to accumulate 36 catches for 349 yards and two touchdowns. Four of those games were starts as he got the nod against the Tennessee Titans (twice), Bengals, and the Baltimore Ravens.

Eifert’s deal was a two-year deal, but the second year was an option for the team to pick up. However, with a new regime coming in, it appears Urban Meyer and company are looking to go in a different direction.

With the most cap space in the NFL, the Jags could have another veteran tight end in mind to grab next month. They also have 11 draft picks, four of which are in the top-45 and could be used to address Eifert’s departure, too.

Listen to the latest from Jags Wire’s own James Johnson and Phil Smith on their podcast “Bleav in the Jags.” Subscribe via Apple Podcasts and check out our archived episodes via Bleav Podcasts.

