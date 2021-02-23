Report: Jags expected to decline Tyler Eifert’s contract option

The Telegraph

A domestic violence charity was sidelined by a council after almost 30 years due to its "women only" policy. RISE, an independent domestic abuse charity, has run refuge and helpline services in Brighton and Hove for the past 26 years. However, after the local council commissioned an Equalities impact assessments (EIA) for the redesign of its services, it decided to terminate its £5 million contract. In a briefing to councillors, the local authority said that it had "identified the need for a broader focus on inclusive service provision that caters for the needs of people with all the protected characteristics". The briefing added: "A commissioned report found that currently contracted domestic abuse services are viewed as much more accessible to women and that current onsite provision is women-only. "The EIAs highlighted the need for more support for both heterosexual and gay male survivors and also highlighted the specific barriers to service experienced by the trans community, with trans community, with trans survey respondents noting that the type of support they wanted was not available. "The tender specification for community services was therefore intentionally non-gendered and inclusive to all survivors of domestic and sexual violence and abuse." RISE is now set to be replaced by Victim Support and the social housing provider, Stonewater, who are "providers of an industry leading LGBTQ+ Safe Space that provides accommodation and support for people who identify as LGBTQ+ and have experienced domestic abuse and/or hate crime". The decision has divided opinion, with trans charities hailing the increasingly inclusive move, welcoming the fact that "anyone who needs support and protection when faced with domestic violence is able to get it". However, local domestic abuse survivors have launched a petition - which has been signed by more than 20,000 people - highlighting the "unparalleled expertise" of RISE "which the city cannot afford to lose" and which "has been a lifesaver for many women and children" Responding to the announcement, Kiri Tunks, of Woman's Place UK, said: "Generalising domestic violence and abuse services may intend to be inclusive but largely results in the loss of vital single-sex services for women. "Service providers tell us that many women simply won't seek support in mixed sex provision. Independent research shows that women prefer, and fare best from, independent woman-only services. "Funders must recognise the specific needs that women survivors have and ensure they are being met." However, Dr Jane Hamlin, President of the Beaumont Society, a transgender support group, said: "This is clearly a complicated story that perhaps demonstrates the challenges that can arise when public services are put out to competitive tender. "The most important thing is to ensure that anyone who needs support and protection when faced with domestic violence is able to receive that support from suitably experienced people, and can find safety in a suitable refuge - if that is appropriate - whoever they are and however they identify. "If the procurement process was carried out in accordance with the correct procedures, and those awarded the contracts fulfil them effectively and sympathetically, we must hope that everyone in the area will be safe from domestic violence." The local authority's recommissioning process began in 2018, and bids to run the domestic violence and abuse support services were evaluated by officials from Brighton and Hove City Council as well as representatives of Sussex Police and the Office of the Sussex Police and Crime Commissioner. In response, the council said: "To make sure the council continues to offer the best support possible for survivors of domestic violence and abuse in Brighton & Hove when our existing contracts end in March 2021, a fair procurement exercise was held. "Services in Brighton & Hove are provided in line with the Pan-Sussex Strategic Framework for Domestic and Sexual Violence and Abuse. "It is our shared priority to end domestic abuse across the county and keep people safe." Kate Dale, RISE's head of client services, described the public response and petition as "overwhelming and moving".