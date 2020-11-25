Report: Jags defensive staff working from home due to COVID-19 protocols

The Jacksonville Jaguars held operations from their facility without their defensive coaching staff Tuesday due to having to follow COVID-19 protocols. Per NFL insider Mike Garafolo, the team had a positive test within the unit, which resulted in the defensive staff working remotely from home.

A positive test triggered this, sources say. https://t.co/FZAqv8fDxZ — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) November 24, 2020

This comes after the Jags took the field Sunday without defensive line coach Jason Rebrovich against the Pittsburgh Steelers due to the same reason. Jags defensive assistant Dwayne Stukes filled in for Rebrovich in the process as the Jags would end up losing that game 27-3.

*sideline — James Johnson (@SportsGrind_Don) November 22, 2020

The Jags were already dealing with many injuries on defense like those to Josh Allen and D.J. Hayden among notables and this only sets the group back even more. It’s unknown at this time when the staff can return to the facility as the NFL has updated their COVID-19 protocols over the past few weeks.

The Jags also had to place kicker Chase McLaughlin on their Reserve/ COVID-19 list Tuesday. As many can recall, the list was made at the beginning of the season for players with COVID-19 or those who have been around a person/group with the coronavirus.

K Chase McLaughlin has been placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. pic.twitter.com/XpqIFLnMSs — #DUUUVAL (@Jaguars) November 24, 2020

If McLaughlin is unable to take the field against the Cleveland Browns, place kicker Aldrick Rosas is available via practice squad.