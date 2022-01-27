Report: Jags coaching search to continue a bit longer, team to speak with Nathaniel Hackett

The Jacksonville Jaguars started this week by interviewing Byron Leftwich for the second time but have decided to at least continue their process for another day. They will do so by speaking with Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett on Thursday, according to Gene Frenette of the Florida-Times Union.

As mentioned, Thursday’s interview will be the second for Hackett after they met with him on Jan. 14 around the time the Packers had a postseason bye week. As a result, he joins both Leftwich and Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus as candidates who’ve received a second interview by the Jags.

Hackett is a familiar face to the Jags as he was once their offensive coordinator under Doug Marrone from 2017-18 and was an interim offensive coordinator for them in 2016 when Greg Olson was fired. However, he ultimately suffered the same fate in 2018 as Marrone fired him before the season could end, but many feel he was scapegoated as the team was struggling under quarterback Blake Bortles and was enduring several injuries.

Hackett joined Matt LaFleur and the Packers the following season and was named their offensive coordinator. And while he doesn’t call plays for the team, he’s built a strong bond with quarterback Aaron Rodgers and is well respected within the Packers organization.

Another thing in Hackett’s favor is that coaching is in his DNA as he is the son of former longtime NFL assistant Paul Hackett. That could make him well equipped to coach up Trevor Lawrence, but ultimately time will tell where he ranks on the Jags’ list of candidates.