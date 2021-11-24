Report: Jags to bring back WR, returner Jaydon Mickens off Bucs practice squad

The Jaguars are signing receiver/returner Jaydon Mickens off the Bucs’ practice squad. He goes back to team he played for in 2017-18, with a punt-return touchdown in 2017. — Greg Auman (@gregauman) November 24, 2021

With the Jacksonville Jaguars losing a former All-Pro returner in Jamal Agnew for the season this week, they’ve turned to a familiar face to potentially fill his shoes. According to The Athletic’s Greg Auman, that player is receiver Jaydon Mickens, who previously played for the team from 2017-18.

Since leaving the Jags, Mickens has spent time with the Carolina Panthers and the Tampa Bay Bucs. He’s spent his time in Tampa jumping back and forth between the practice squad and active roster, and was a part of their super Bowl LV roster as the team’s kick returner.

Mickens played in 16 total games with the Bucs throughout the last three seasons. He returned 24 punts for 153 yards and 19 kicks for 469 yards during his time with Tampa. As for his career figures, he’s returned 63 punts for 499 yards and 27 kicks for 638 yards.

As a receiver, Mickens’ body of work is limited with just 13 receptions for 135 yards and two touchdowns. Both of those touchdowns came with the Jags in 2017.

Before his stop in Jacksonville, Mickens started his career with the Oakland Raiders from 2016-17 after going undrafted in the draft out of Washington. However, throughout that time, he didn’t participate in any regular season games and was waived on Sept. 27 of 2017.