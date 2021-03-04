Report: Jags among several teams to meet virtually with BYU WR Dax Milne

One of the positions many would agree is a strength of the 2021 NFL Draft is receiver, which is an area the Jacksonville Jaguars could use some help at. While they have D.J. Chark, Laviska Shenault Jr., and Collin Johnson all set to return this season, they also have three players set to be free agents in Dede Westbrook, Keelan Cole, and Chris Conley.

With that being the case, it wouldn’t be surprising to see their new front office utilize the draft for some mid to late-round prospects at the position, even if they acquire some help at the position in free agency. One target to keep in mind in a scenario where they add a late-round receiver is Brigham Young University’s Dax Milne, who the team has met with this offseason, per Justin Melo of the Draft Network.

One guy I want to talk about is BYU's Dax Milne. While watching Zach Wilson, it was Milne who came down with a lot of those big plays (70-1188-8 in 2020). Milne will meet virtually with the #Patriots, #Bills #Washington, #49ers, #Broncos, #Colts, #Chargers, #Jaguars & #Seahawks. — Justin M (@JustinM_NFL) March 4, 2021

Milne is a player who may be familiar to many due to being Zach Wilson’s favorite target in 2020. His 70 catches for 1,188 yards led the Cougars, while his eight touchdowns were the second-highest total for them. When looking at his strengths, draft analysts have raved about his hands and ability to catch in traffic, both of which are traits that could help him tremendously on the NFL level.

If the Jags wanted a developmental receiver, Milne is an enticing pick who could go undrafted, though some view him as a sleeper sixth or seventh-round pick. Even if that’s the case, the team has two seventh-round selections (No. 193 and No. 214) in April’s draft that could be used on the productive late-rounder who is looking to join his quarterback as an NFL player.