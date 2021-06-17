Report: Jags among NFL teams with lagging vaccination rates

With training camp set to start next month, the NFL has encouraged players to get the COVID-19 vaccination. And while it won’t be a requirement for players, those who aren’t vaccinated will have to deal with various inconveniences.

With this approach, the NFL is hoping to get teams at an 85% vaccination rate or higher, which would allow the teams that qualify to relax their COVID-19 protocols. However, the Jags are one of the teams who will have to increase their rate significantly, as The Washington Post reported that their numbers are lagging.

The leaguewide rate of more than half of players being vaccinated (meaning they have received at least one vaccine dose) as of last week was confirmed by a person familiar with the situation. According to that person, 16 NFL teams have more than 50 of the 90 players on their rosters vaccinated. Three teams have 70 or more players vaccinated. The teams not doing as well with their player-vaccination rates include the Indianapolis Colts, Jacksonville Jaguars, Arizona Cardinals, and Los Angeles Chargers, according to that person, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because the league and NFLPA have not released player-vaccination rates.

Just over a week ago, Jags coach Urban Meyer said several of the coaches on the staff went and got vaccinated after the NFL sent out a memo. However, he didn’t go into specifics or mention anything about the player’s vaccination rate.

Earlier this week, Touchdown Wire’s Doug Farrar wrote about the difference in protocol between vaccinated and unvaccinated players. Through these protocols, it’s clear the NFL is trying to send a message.

The difference is pretty stark. Players who are not fully vaccinated have to be tested for COVID every day. They must wear masks at all times at team facilities and during team travel. They must remain physically distant from others in team facilities. They must quarantine after any high-risk exposure to COVID. They will undergo travel restrictions. They must be limited regarding personnel in the weight room. They can’t eat with their teammates in the cafeteria. There are no social media/marketing/sponsorship activities permitted. They may not use the team sauna or steam room. They can’t leave team hotels to eat in restaurants, and they can’t interact with anyone outside of the team’s traveling party during team travel. Vaccinated players have no such restrictions.

We’ll know more about the Jags’ vaccination rate come July. If it remains low, unvaccinated players could realize the benefits they are missing out on in comparison to vaccinated players and that could get things going in a positive direction.