Report: Jags agree to terms to name Press Taylor their next OC

Doug Pederson’s staff is coming together rather quickly, and the veteran head coach now has locked in arguably his most important assistant.

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with Indianapolis Colts assistant Press Taylor to be their next offensive coordinator. The move will reunite him and Pederson after Taylor was an assistant on Pederson’s Philadelphia Eagles staff who held various roles from 2016-20.

The #Jaguars agreed to terms with Press Taylor as their offensive coordinator, source said. The 34-year-old Taylor — brother of #Bengals coach Zac Taylor, and the guy who culled the “Philly Special” — reunites with Doug Pederson in Jacksonville. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) February 10, 2022

Taylor initially started coaching in the NFL in 2013 and joined Chip Kelly’s Eagles staff as an offensive quality control coach. When Pederson became the head coach, Taylor was retained and Pederson added an assistant quarterbacks coach role to his title in addition to the offensive quality control role. In the process of holding the assistant quarterbacks coach role, Taylor aided in coaching both Carson Wentz and Nick Foles, both of whom propelled the team to a Super Bowl LII appearance and victory.

In 2018, Taylor received a promotion and was named the Eagles’ quarterbacks coach until 2019. Then in Pederson’s last season with Philly, a passing game coordinator role was added to Taylor’s job title in addition to the quarterbacks coach title he previously held.

As mentioned by Pelissero, Press’ brother Zac has displayed how young offensive coordinators can be successful in the league, too, as his Cincinnati Bengals are currently in the Super Bowl. Press will now have an elite quarterback prospect of his own to coach up like his brother (Joe Burrow) in Trevor Lawrence, and hopefully, he can help the Clemson product make similar strides as Burrow.

While Taylor is a first-time full offensive coordinator, he will also have plenty of help coaching up Lawrence in Pederson (who plans to call plays), Mike McCoy (who has coached Peyton Manning and Philip Rivers), and Jim Bob Cooter (who has coached Matthew Stafford).