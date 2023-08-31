Report: Jaelon Raegor to sign with the Patriots' practice squad

Former first-rounder receiver Jalen Raegor has another new home.

Waived by the Vikings and unclaimed by any other team, Raegor will sign with the Patriots’ practice squad, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.com.

Drafted by the Eagles when Justin Jefferson was on the board in 2020, Raegor was traded to the Vikings one year ago today.

Per Schefter, he's a candidate to be elevated to the active roster for Week One, against the Eagles.

If that's supposed to make the Eagles about giving up on him, they likely won't. Primarily a punt returner in 2022 (he averaged 6.4 yards per return), Raegor caught only eight passes for 104 yards and one touchdown last year.

