Report: Jadeveon Clowney’s knee injury could require surgery

It appears the knee injury that Tennessee Titans outside linebacker Jadeveon Clowney has been dealing with for weeks now might be a bit more serious than initially thought.

According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, Clowney is dealing with a “meniscus issue” and all options are on the table, including surgery.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport adds that a simple trim of the meniscus could lead to Clowney being out a few weeks, but a full repair would end his 2020 season. As of right now, it isn’t clear how the pass-rusher will approach the injury.

Clowney is once again on the injury report this week and is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bears after failing to practice all week because of the knee issue.

A meniscus trim would be a few weeks for Clowney. If he needed the full repair, he would be out for the season. https://t.co/m5uh1KGYZM — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 7, 2020





On Friday, head coach Mike Vrabel said the team would evaluate Clowney on Saturday morning and make a determination about his availability for Sunday.

Through seven games, Clowney has failed to make much of an impact. He has yet to record a sack for Tennessee and has totaled six QB hits, four passes defensed, one forced fumble and 15 combined tackles (11 solo, three for loss).

